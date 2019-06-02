 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kinsey Wolanski gains 1 million Instagram followers within hours of Champions League pitch invasion

Published time: 2 Jun, 2019 08:56 Edited time: 2 Jun, 2019 09:08
© Global Look Press / Giuseppe Maffia | DeFodi.eu
How to become famous without doing much? Just do something stupid – like running half naked onto the pitch at the Champions League final. Well, Kinsey Wolanski did just that, and social media users reacted accordingly.

The blonde behind the Champions League pitch invasion, American photo model Kinsey Wolanski, became one of the most discussed topics of Saturday. And unsurprisingly, she gained over a million new Instagram followers within hours after the stunt.

Wolanski, girlfriend of Russian-American YouTube prank star Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, had about 300,000 followers on Instagram before the whole world started googling her name last night. 

Here is a screenshot of her profile grabbed by RT Sport just minutes after the pitch invasion.

Screenshot from Instagram / kinsey_sue

And this is what it looks like at the moment this article was published (it might be a totally different number by the time you read it).

Screenshot from Instagram / kinsey_sue

It has also been reported that the advertising value of the stunt is nearly $4 million, as Wolanski had the logo of ‘Vitaly Uncensored’, a new website started by Zdorovetskiy (which, according to the prankster himself, has already crashed due to the number of visitors).

