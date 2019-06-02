Kinsey Wolanski gains 1 million Instagram followers within hours of Champions League pitch invasion

How to become famous without doing much? Just do something stupid – like running half naked onto the pitch at the Champions League final. Well, Kinsey Wolanski did just that, and social media users reacted accordingly.

The blonde behind the Champions League pitch invasion, American photo model Kinsey Wolanski, became one of the most discussed topics of Saturday. And unsurprisingly, she gained over a million new Instagram followers within hours after the stunt.

Wolanski, girlfriend of Russian-American YouTube prank star Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, had about 300,000 followers on Instagram before the whole world started googling her name last night.

Here is a screenshot of her profile grabbed by RT Sport just minutes after the pitch invasion.

And this is what it looks like at the moment this article was published (it might be a totally different number by the time you read it).

It has also been reported that the advertising value of the stunt is nearly $4 million, as Wolanski had the logo of ‘Vitaly Uncensored’, a new website started by Zdorovetskiy (which, according to the prankster himself, has already crashed due to the number of visitors).

$3.97 million: Value, in equivalent advertising time as of 5:30pm ET, garnered by Vitaly Uncensored, an adult site featured on the clothing of streaking model Kinsey Wolanski, according to @ApexMGAnalytics. Wolansky is girlfriend of YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who owns the site pic.twitter.com/R3obTmdKYU — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 1, 2019