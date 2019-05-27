Russian UFC star Yana 'Foxy' Kunitskaya auctions 'sexy bloody shirt' to help autistic girl

Russia's MMA star Yana Kunitskaya has announced she will auction her blood-spattered UFC jersey from her last fight in March - in which she suffered a badly broken nose - to raise money for a neighbor's autistic daughter.

Kunitskaya's grisly facial injuries during her fight with Belizean battler Marion Reneau made global news in the MMA world, especially as she miraculously managed to win by decision at UFC Fight Night 146 in Wichita.

Despite the injury setback, 29-year-old Murmansk native Kunitskaya responded in cheerful fashion, posting playful videos to Instagram while awaiting hospital treatment with her coach. Creating a further positive from the event, Kunitskaya announced on Monday she is selling the shirt to raise funds for a neighbor's autistic daughter.

"This sexy bloody shirt from my last fight. I wanna sell it for charity to help my neighbor's family with special girl with autism, there [are] 5 kids in this family and they going through hard time now. DM me if you are interest[ed]," Kunitskaya wrote on Instagram.

Kunitskaya has already received offers from fans eager to get their hands on the shirt, as well as supporters who were touched by such a heartwarming gesture from the fighter.

"That's an amazing thing to do. My son has autism so this hits home for me. I hope someone picks it up and the money is helpful to the family," one fan wrote.

Others reassured Kunitskaya she had not lost her looks despite the injury, commenting she was "still pretty queen", a "beaut" and that "the blood can’t ruin your beauty".

Kunitskaya, who has a pro MMA record of 12-4 and lost in a UFC featherweight title tilt against Cris Cyborg, has been singled out as a possible future "dance partner" for Aspen Ladd in the up and coming youngster's next fight.

