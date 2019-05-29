 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pineapple love: Russian swimmer Efimova shares steamy snaps from Malibu beach (PHOTOS)

Published time: 29 May, 2019 15:59 Edited time: 29 May, 2019 16:05
Yulia Efimova loves fruits. Especially pineapples © Instagram / pryanya93
Russian breaststroke swimmer Yulia Efimova has shared her love for the sun, fruits and ocean with her social media followers, as Olympic medalist posted some raunchy near-naked snaps taken at Malibu beach in California.

The 27-year-old Russia, who lives and trains in the USA, posed almost naked covering her breasts with just a couple of pineapples, dropping some emojis alongside with hashtags #CaliLifeStyle and #PineappleLove in the description.

The five-time world gold medalist is now getting ready for the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships, which is scheduled to take place in South Korea from July 12 to 28.

Earlier this month, Efimova won 50m and 100m breaststroke events at the Champions Swim Series in Budapest, Hungary.

The swimmer is known for her love to staying by the big water, and often sharing her beach pics with her followers.

