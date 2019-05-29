Pineapple love: Russian swimmer Efimova shares steamy snaps from Malibu beach (PHOTOS)

Russian breaststroke swimmer Yulia Efimova has shared her love for the sun, fruits and ocean with her social media followers, as Olympic medalist posted some raunchy near-naked snaps taken at Malibu beach in California.

The 27-year-old Russia, who lives and trains in the USA, posed almost naked covering her breasts with just a couple of pineapples, dropping some emojis alongside with hashtags #CaliLifeStyle and #PineappleLove in the description.

The five-time world gold medalist is now getting ready for the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships, which is scheduled to take place in South Korea from July 12 to 28.

Earlier this month, Efimova won 50m and 100m breaststroke events at the Champions Swim Series in Budapest, Hungary.

The swimmer is known for her love to staying by the big water, and often sharing her beach pics with her followers.