'Perfect body': UFC female champ Jessica Andrade shares nude photo with her belt
"Just a basic Monday photo," says the Portuguese caption of the post showing Andrade wearing nothing but her championship belt. She also added a couple of hashtags, such as "it's all mine" and "perfect body."
In the beginning of May, Andrade knocked out defending champion Rose Namajunas with a huge body slam in the second round of the UFC 237 main event bout in Rio de Janeiro.
In doing so the 27-year-old fighter became the UFC's third Brazilian female champion, alongside Amanda Nunes, who simultaneously holds belts in the bantamweight and featherweight categories.
At the moment, flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko remains the only non-Brazilian female UFC champ. Shevchenko is set to defend her belt at UFC 238 on June 8 against American Jessica Eye.