 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Perfect body': UFC female champ Jessica Andrade shares nude photo with her belt

Published time: 28 May, 2019 13:30
Get short URL
'Perfect body': UFC female champ Jessica Andrade shares nude photo with her belt
© Instagram / jessicammapro
In case you were wondering who is the best female fighter in the UFC's strawweight division at the moment, Brazilian champ Jessica Andrade decided to make sure that fight fans won't forget about her recent success.

"Just a basic Monday photo," says the Portuguese caption of the post showing Andrade wearing nothing but her championship belt. She also added a couple of hashtags, such as "it's all mine" and "perfect body." 

READ MORE: Rose Namajunas gets KOd by Jessica Andrade via huge slam at UFC 237 

In the beginning of May, Andrade knocked out defending champion Rose Namajunas with a huge body slam in the second round of the UFC 237 main event bout in Rio de Janeiro. 

In doing so the 27-year-old fighter became the UFC's third Brazilian female champion, alongside Amanda Nunes, who simultaneously holds belts in the bantamweight and featherweight categories.

At the moment, flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko remains the only non-Brazilian female UFC champ. Shevchenko is set to defend her belt at UFC 238 on June 8 against American Jessica Eye. 

Also on rt.com UFC 231: Shevchenko dominates Jedrzejczyk to win women’s flyweight title

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies