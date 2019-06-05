 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bombshell Champions League pitch invader Kinsey Wolanski fined $17,000 by UEFA

Published time: 5 Jun, 2019 11:42 Edited time: 5 Jun, 2019 11:46
© Globall Look Press / Revierfoto, via www.imago-images
Kinsey Wolanski, the blonde pitch invader who halted last week’s UEFA Champions League football final in Madrid while wearing a scanty swimsuit, has been fined €15,000 ($17,000) for violating the organization's rules.

The American 'model' has been forced to pay a €5,000 fine ($5,600) for running onto the field during the first half of the game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, prompting match officials to stop the match for several minutes.

Wolanski has been slapped with an additional €10,000 fine for advertising the YouTube channel of her boyfriend, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, a Russian-American prankster whose name was written on Wolanski’s skimpy swimsuit.

A streaker enter the field of play during the UEFA Champions League Final © Global Look Press / Paul Chesterton

The blonde had the logo ‘Vitaly Uncensored’ emblazoned on her tight-fitting swimsuit, which barely covered her more than ample figure. The unusual on-field promotion seemed to have paid off, with Wolanski’s Instagram following skyrocketing by well over one million in the hours after her Champions League appearance.

The pitch invader has been warned by UEFA that she would continue to be penalized if she commits a similar violation at any other football event in the future, with the next fine rising to €8,000 ($9,000).

However, those incidental expenses imposed by the UEFA seemed to be trivial for the couple who managed to save $4 million, the cost of an advertisement display during the final.

