Bombshell Champions League pitch invader Kinsey Wolanski fined $17,000 by UEFA

Kinsey Wolanski, the blonde pitch invader who halted last week’s UEFA Champions League football final in Madrid while wearing a scanty swimsuit, has been fined €15,000 ($17,000) for violating the organization's rules.

The American 'model' has been forced to pay a €5,000 fine ($5,600) for running onto the field during the first half of the game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, prompting match officials to stop the match for several minutes.

Wolanski has been slapped with an additional €10,000 fine for advertising the YouTube channel of her boyfriend, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, a Russian-American prankster whose name was written on Wolanski’s skimpy swimsuit.

The blonde had the logo ‘Vitaly Uncensored’ emblazoned on her tight-fitting swimsuit, which barely covered her more than ample figure. The unusual on-field promotion seemed to have paid off, with Wolanski’s Instagram following skyrocketing by well over one million in the hours after her Champions League appearance.

The pitch invader has been warned by UEFA that she would continue to be penalized if she commits a similar violation at any other football event in the future, with the next fine rising to €8,000 ($9,000).

However, those incidental expenses imposed by the UEFA seemed to be trivial for the couple who managed to save $4 million, the cost of an advertisement display during the final.