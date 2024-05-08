icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
8 May, 2024 17:47
HomeEntertainment

Kayne West demanded $5 million for Moscow concert – agent

A performance by the American rapper was set to take place in the Russian capital on his birthday, but no deal was reached
Kayne West demanded $5 million for Moscow concert – agent
American rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West). © Getty Images / Scott Dudelson;  FilmMagic

Top stories

Grammy Award-winning American rapper Kanye West, currently known as Ye, was reportedly planning to celebrate his 47th birthday with a concert in Moscow next month but failed to reach an agreement with the organizers, the Russian Telegram channel Mash reported on Wednesday.

Citing the potential host, Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, the outlet claimed that the performance had been intended for June 8 in the Russian capital and that Ye had planned to visit the country together with his wife, model Bianca Censori.

Kanye West appoints Russian head designer READ MORE: Kanye West appoints Russian head designer

However, shortly after Mash’s post, the creator of the TCI concert agency, Eduard Ratnikov, told Izvestia that the rumors of the summer concert were “fake.” He confirmed, however, that negotiations with the American artist indeed took place one month ago but fell through after Ye asked a whopping $5 million for the performance.

Producer Yana Rudkovskaya, who claims to have personally participated in negotiations with Ye, also confirmed in a Telegram post that event organizers and the musician were unable to agree on the fee. However, she suggested that a Ye performance in Moscow was still not completely off the table and could take place sometime later, possibly as early as fall 2024.

Neither Ye nor his representatives have yet commented on the potential Russian concert. 

Meanwhile, on June 8, when Ye was rumored to be slated to perform at Luzhniki Stadium, the venue is set to host a rap festival called “Atlanta Summer Festival.” Aside from featuring several popular Russian rappers, promotional material for the event promises two “secret guests.”

 

Top stories

RT Features

‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm
‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm FEATURE
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West FEATURE
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The impending destruction of Rafah
0:00
27:26
CrossTalk: ‘Strategic confusion’
0:00
24:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies