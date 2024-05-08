Kayne West demanded $5 million for Moscow concert – agent

Grammy Award-winning American rapper Kanye West, currently known as Ye, was reportedly planning to celebrate his 47th birthday with a concert in Moscow next month but failed to reach an agreement with the organizers, the Russian Telegram channel Mash reported on Wednesday.

Citing the potential host, Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, the outlet claimed that the performance had been intended for June 8 in the Russian capital and that Ye had planned to visit the country together with his wife, model Bianca Censori.

However, shortly after Mash’s post, the creator of the TCI concert agency, Eduard Ratnikov, told Izvestia that the rumors of the summer concert were “fake.” He confirmed, however, that negotiations with the American artist indeed took place one month ago but fell through after Ye asked a whopping $5 million for the performance.

Producer Yana Rudkovskaya, who claims to have personally participated in negotiations with Ye, also confirmed in a Telegram post that event organizers and the musician were unable to agree on the fee. However, she suggested that a Ye performance in Moscow was still not completely off the table and could take place sometime later, possibly as early as fall 2024.

Neither Ye nor his representatives have yet commented on the potential Russian concert.

Meanwhile, on June 8, when Ye was rumored to be slated to perform at Luzhniki Stadium, the venue is set to host a rap festival called “Atlanta Summer Festival.” Aside from featuring several popular Russian rappers, promotional material for the event promises two “secret guests.”