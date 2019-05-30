Whoosh! British gymnast Dominick Cunningham nails an amazing front flip basketball trick shot

Britain's 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Dom Cunningham has wowed his social media followers by netting a jaw-dropping basketball trick shot after executing a front flip on the floor.

The 24-year-old shared a video showing him performing a front flip with a basketball in his hands before hurling the ball straight into the net, much to the surprise of his friend behind the camera.

READ MORE: US gymnast breaks both legs in career-ending accident

Overwhelmed with joy and happiness, Cunningham also performed a backflip to celebrate his achievement.

“Jheeze I’ll be back doing some crazy stuff soon!!! This was sooooooo sick” Cunningham wrote on his Instagram under the video of his incredible trick.

Along with the team gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Cunningham also won the European title the same year, finishing first in the men’s floor final.

Making his world championship debut last year, the gymnast narrowly missed out on a bronze medal in the men’s vault final after losing by just 0.009 of a point to Japan’s Olympic champion Kenzo Shirai.