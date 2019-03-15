NFL suspends Browns' Kareem Hunt for 8 games over video showing him kicking, shoving woman

The NFL has suspended Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt for eight games over footage which showed him kicking and shoving a woman last year.

Hunt, 23, was released by the Kansas City Chiefs and placed on the NFL commissioner’s exemption list when footage emerged of the incident in November of last year.

The player was seen shoving and kicking a woman in an altercation at a Cleveland hotel from February of that year.

The Chiefs had been aware of the incident, but after the video clip emerged said that Hunt “had not been truthful” in his discussions with the team about the row.

Hunt was subsequently signed by Cleveland on a one-year deal in February, prompting a widespread backlash against the team.

The NFL conducted its own investigation into the incident and has now slapped Hunt with an eight-game ban for the start of next season.

Responding to the news in a statement through his team, Hunt said he accepted the suspension.

"I want to again apologize for my actions last year. I know that my behavior hurt a lot of people, and I again apologize to them.

"I respect the league's decision on discipline, and I appreciate the time I spent with Commissioner Goodell last week.

“I'm grateful for my time with the Browns over the last month and thankful to all the people in the organization that have welcomed me. I also appreciate all of the support I received from my union through this process.

“My commitment to earning the trust of the league, my teammates, the organization and this community through my actions will continue, and I understand there is a lot of hard work ahead of me before I'm able to fully return to playing the game I love."

Hunt will forfeit his $303,529 of his $645,000 base salary due to the suspension, ESPN reports, although he will be free to return for the second half of the season.