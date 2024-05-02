icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Pro-Palestine protests at US colleges: Live updates
2 May, 2024 21:56
HomeWorld News

Israel strikes target outside Damascus – media

Eight Syrian soldiers were reportedly killed in the attack on Thursday
Israel strikes target outside Damascus – media

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck a building used by Syrian security forces outside Damascus, Reuters reported on Thursday evening, citing a security source aligned with the Syrian government.

The Syrian state-run SANA news agency cited its own security source as saying that eight soldiers have been killed. It reported “material damage” on the ground, without specifying the target. According to SANA, the missiles were launched from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The Israeli authorities have not yet commented on the matter. West Jerusalem rarely acknowledged strikes outside of its territory.

The reported attack took place amid the continuing tensions between Israel and Iran, as well as Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza, which is on track to enter its seventh month next week. Israel has accused Iran of arming and guiding Hamas and pro-Palestinian militias based in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. Tehran, however, claims that Hamas and aligned groups act independently. 

On April 1, Israel bombed an Iranian diplomatic compound in Damascus, killing several military officers, including two generals with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. A little over a week later, Iran responded with a barrage of drones and missiles launched at Israel. According to the IDF, the majority of the projectiles were intercepted, and that the attack caused no fatalities.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

Anti-Communist, Russian nationalist, enemy of Hitler: Who was ‘Putin’s favorite philosopher’?
Anti-Communist, Russian nationalist, enemy of Hitler: Who was ‘Putin’s favorite philosopher’? FEATURE
Silence of the Separatists: Kashmir wakes from political hibernation with calls for boycotting elections a thing of the past
Silence of the Separatists: Kashmir wakes from political hibernation with calls for boycotting elections a thing of the past FEATURE
‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa?
‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Anti-Communist, Russian nationalist, enemy of Hitler: Who was ‘Putin’s favorite philosopher’?
Anti-Communist, Russian nationalist, enemy of Hitler: Who was ‘Putin’s favorite philosopher’? FEATURE
Silence of the Separatists: Kashmir wakes from political hibernation with calls for boycotting elections a thing of the past
Silence of the Separatists: Kashmir wakes from political hibernation with calls for boycotting elections a thing of the past FEATURE
‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa?
‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of subway systems
0:00
27:33
Unending tension: Soviet - US relations & their implications for today
0:00
28:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies