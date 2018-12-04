Kareem Hunt: New video emerges showing NFL star in nightclub confrontation

Kareem Hunt, who was released by the Kansas City Chiefs last week after a video emerged of him pushing and kicking a woman in February, appears to have been involved in another nightclub confrontation earlier this year.

The video, shot last January and obtained by TMZ, shows the star running back engaged in a heated confrontation with other patrons in a Kansas City nightclub. A police report obtained by the same outlet states that former NFL running back George Atkinson, along with others including Hunt, became involved in a violent incident with another man.

The man would later claim that he became involved in the confrontation when Atkinson pushed a friend of his, later telling police that he was treated in a Kansas City-area hospital for a broken rib, a broken nose and numerous contusions.

TMZ reports that Atkinson didn’t pursue charges against Atkinson or Hunt. The woman who was pushed and kicked by Hunt in the video which caused the player’s release from the Chiefs organization also did not press charges.

Hunt was also reported as having punched a man in a separate incident in Ohio in June of this year and, much like the other incidents, he also did not pursue police involvement.

Hunt, who was a central figure to Kansas City’s push for the Super Bowl this season, was released from the franchise after officials determined that he had not been truthful with them in their initial investigations into the January assault.

He was subsequently placed on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s Exempt List, meaning that he is not currently permitted to play, train or even attend NFL games. The full extent of Hunt’s punishment is not yet clear but he passed Monday’s waiver deadline, meaning that none of the remaining 31 NFL teams opted to claim his services.

In his first public comments since his release last week, Hunt told ESPN that he believes he deserved to be forgiven for his role in the January incident.

"I'm asking for forgiveness and I definitely believe I deserve forgiveness," Hunt told ESPN. "Everything is really happening fast right now, and I just want everybody to forgive me.

"I know it's going to be hard. I made a bad choice and I'm not going to let this bring me down."