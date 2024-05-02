Pro-Palestine protests at US colleges: Live updates

The student demonstrations against the war in Gaza have been marred by clashes and multiple arrests

Students have set up protest camps at more than 40 colleges across the US since mid-April, demanding that both Washington and their universities cut ties with Israel and put an end to the violence in Gaza.

The demonstrations, in which thousands have taken part, started peacefully, but clashes erupted at some colleges as police moved in to disperse the gatherings, which had been deemed illegal. Hundreds have been arrested.