Miami heat: Video shows Conor McGregor 'phone attack'

Video footage reportedly showing UFC superstar Conor McGregor stomping on a fan's cell phone in Miami, Florida, has surfaced in the US media.

The Irishman was detained on Monday after he allegedly snatched a fan's cell phone outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel. Police charged McGregor with one count of strong-arm robbery and one count of criminal mischief. The MMA fighter was released the same night on a $12,500 bail bond.

READ MORE: UFC superstar Conor McGregor arrested on strong-arm robbery charge in Miami

The alleged victim, British national Ahmed Abdirak, was on vacation in Florida when he reportedly encountered McGregor as they were both leaving a local nightclub.

According to Abdirak, the Irishman snatched his phone as he was trying to take a photo, then stomped on it, before leaving with the device.

Footage released by TMZ Sports on Thursday appears to show McGregor and Abdirak in the altercation, with the Brit heard shouting "let me get my phone, man!" while the Irishman, dressed in white pants and a navy top, picks up the device from the ground after stomping on it.

"I saw Conor McGregor, so I'm there, trying to take out my little phone," Abdirak said, talking to TMZ Sports a day ago.

"And as soon as I got out my phone, he came to shake my hand, and as soon as he came to shake my hand he pulled me in and he grabbed my phone and started smashing it."

It's not the first time The Notorious has had a run-in with the law. In April 2018, he was arrested in New York for attacking a bus carrying several UFC fighters, while targeting his arch UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He then pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge and was sentenced to three days of anger management courses – which apparently didn‘t work – and five days of community service.