Moving mountains: Game of Thrones giant Hafthor Bjornsson smashes deadlift world record (VIDEO)

World's Strongest Man and star of the hit TV series Game of Thrones Hafthor Julius Bjornsson wowed the crowds at the Arnold Classic as he broke his own deadlift world record with a lift of 1,046lbs (474kg).

Bjornsson, who set the previous record of 1,041lbs (472kg) for the elephant bar deadlift at last year's world-famous weightlifting event.

And the Icelandic strongman, known to his legion of fans as 'The Mountain' after his portrayal of Gregor Clagane in Game of Thrones, added five more pounds to his world record with a successful lift at this year's event.

Bjornsson's victory in the elephant bar deadlift accompanied wins in the Austrian Oak and Husafell Stone Carry events as the six-foot-nine 30-year-old dominated the Arnold Classic for a second straight year.

The Icelander, who captured the World's Strongest Man title in May last year, posted on Instagram, saying: "Pretty casual new WR. Very happy with day 1 here at The Arnold Strongman Classic even though 501 will have to wait for another day."

The '501' refers to a challenge lift of 501 kilos, with a prize of $48,000 on offer for the man who can successfully complete the lift.

Bjornsson's world record-breaking deadlift saw him earn a cool $100,000 and a trophy presented by the man who the event is named after, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Bjornsson will return to the screens as Clegane in the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, which premieres on April 14.