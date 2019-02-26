'Don't f***ing touch her!' MMA star rages as official tries to break up celebrations with mother

Irish MMA star James Gallagher is happy to throw hands with anyone in the Bellator bantamweight division, but whatever you do, don't touch his mother.

The Irish sensation, dubbed "The Strabanimal", played the starring role in Saturday's Bellator 217 event in Dublin, Ireland this past weekend.

And when he scored a submission victory over American Steven Graham to extend his career record to 8-1, he celebrated wildly inside the cage, and was greeted by his elated mother.

The pair hugged with joy as they celebrated Gallagher's impressive victory, but one slightly over-zealous cageside commissioner got a little too close to Mrs Gallagher, as he grabbed at the proud parent as she hugged her son with joy after his win.

The commissioner's attempted intervention didn't go down well with Gallagher who made very clear to the official not to be putting his hands on his mother.

Don’t touch me ma https://t.co/i0DMPjXIzv — james gallagher (@StrabanimalMMA) February 25, 2019

The usually-jovial Gallagher responded with fire in his eyes as he told the man in question: "Don't f*****g touch her! Don't f*****g touch her!" before being led away for the official verdict to be announced.

As he did so, he told the other security personnel in the cage exactly what not to do, saying sternly: "Don't touch my mother!"

It was a brief moment of annoyance on an otherwise perfect night for Gallagher, who was set up to be the star of the show at The 3 Arena in Dublin and he delivered the goods, as advertised.

Gallagher lost his undefeated record in his previous fight when he was surprisingly knocked out in the first round by American Ricky Bandejas, and all eyes were on the Irishman as he made his comeback on home soil at Bellator 217.

But the man from Strabane produced a superb performance to defeat Graham via rear-naked choke and send the Irish fans - and his mum - home happy.