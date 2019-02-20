Knockout attraction! Popular 'world's sexiest fighter' confirms next boxing fight (PHOTOS)

Stunning fighter and former swimsuit model Avril Mathie swapped a bikini babe life for boxing bouts last year, instantly gaining a throng of fans along the way and now the ticket-selling slugger has announced her ring comeback.

Australian-born Mathie switched from flooring fans on the catwalk to flooring opponents in the ring to make her pro debut in early 2018, and since then has contested her first ever title fight last October.

Her challenge for the American Boxing American Boxing Federation Continental Americas Female bantamweight strap ended in a hard-fought draw against experienced Texan Samantha Salazar in Florida.

Now the pageant queen-turned-pugilist has confirmed her 2019 comeback, announcing on Twitter her March 2 return in association with promoters MTK Global, with the promise to get bums on seats and bring a huge crowd down to the event.

"Solid day at the office today... answering emails, booking fights, selling tickets to said fights, stretching, magnesium bathing, vitamin D supplementation...you know...standard," the 31-year-old wrote.

"YES I said MTK Global booked my next fight! March 2nd! So excited and thankful for the last minute opportunity on a show that was already full.

"I convinced them it would be worth their while as I’d sell a lot of tickets, so help me out here guys and come support! DM me your email to be sent fight and ticket info and come see me in action!"

There was a setback just last week when a fight date for Mathie fell through at the last minute, but now the popular puncher will be able to showcase her skills to fans after squeezing herself onto a show with an unnamed opponent.

As a model, Mathie won the Miss Hawaiian Tropic Australia in 2012, the 2014 Miss Swimsuit USA International as well as the 2015 Las Vegas International Model Search competitions.

Originally from Sydney, Mathie had around 20 amateur fights in her home country before moving to Miami in 2016, being based out of the the famous 5th Street Gym, which was formerly the home of boxing icon Muhammad Ali.

She's posted a perfect record of two knockouts and a draw at 118 lbs, her first two fights coming by technical knockout in the first round in the Dominican Republic.

As an amateur, she competed in the USA Golden Gloves and the Ringside Boxing World Championships, and says she has "dreams of becoming a boxing world champion, model and role model. Basically, I want to have an impact.”

Her next fight on March 2 is the next step on the road to that coveted world title.