From pageants to pugilism: Former swimsuit model Avril Mathie set for boxing return
Australian-born Mathie remains undefeated after three professional contests, with two first-round knockout wins from her first two bouts.
But her third bout - for the vacant American Boxing Federation Continental Americas Female Bantamweight Title - saw her battle to a split draw against fellow challenger Samantha Salazar last October.
Working distance and footwork today... just when I think I’m getting fit I start moving my feet more and die haha 🥊😵 . . But train hard, recover harder, thanks to @22daysnutrition 🙌🏽 . . #boxing #5thstgym #boxingtraining #postworkout #boxinggirl #whatwouldbeyoncedo #22daysnutrition #veganprotein #imnotvegan #ijustloveit #bagwork #riseandgrind #noexcuses #goals #nodaysoff
After that bout, Mathie posted to her fans on Instagram, saying: "As much as I wanted to win, I wanted to put on a f*ing SHOW. So even though the result wasn’t what I expected (a draw) when I heard everyone calling mine the fight of the night on Saturday night, it did put a smile on my face.
"Looking at the positives, I took on an opponent with more than 5x my experience and dominated, learnt SO much... and am still undefeated."
As much as I wanted to win, I wanted to put on a f*ing SHOW. So even though the result wasn't what I expected (a draw) when I heard everyone calling mine the fight of the night on Saturday night, it did put a smile on my face. 🙏🏽😄 Looking at the positives, I took on an opponent with more than 5x my experience and dominated, learnt SO much... and am still undefeated. 💪🏽😏
Now the 31-year-old is set to return to the ring again on March 2 against an unnamed opponent.
Mathie revealed the news via an Instagram post on Monday, saying her training camp starts on Tuesday as she bids to sharpen her growing skillset ahead of her fourth professional bout.
Next fight..... 🥁 2ND MARCH! Training camp officially starts tomorrow but can’t say no to sparring with these talents so here I was yesterday 💪🏽🥊 . . #boxinglife #addicted #riseandgrind #trainhardfighteasy #mtkglobal #femalefighter #sparringday #trainingcamp #boxinggirl #womensupportingwomen #5thstgymfamily
Mathie counts UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega and legendary octagon announcer Bruce Buffer among her friends, and she is signed to management company MTK Global, run by British former European middleweight champion Matthew Macklin.
Brunching today with one of my few male friends that would beat me in a fight even at 60 years old @brucebufferufc 🥊🤷🏽♀️😂❤️ . . #losangeles #cincodemayo #brunch #saturdayisfortheboys #ufc #boxing #weapon #mma #boxinggirl #fightlife #brucebuffer #itstime #letsgetreadytorumble #venicebeach #trainlikeanangel #fightlikeagirl
It's the latest step in Mathie's second career after she swapped beauty pageants for boxing matches.
Mathie was a star model who won a host of modelling titles during her career. She won Miss Hawaiian Tropic Australia in 2012, Miss Swimsuit USA International in 2014 and Las Vegas International Model Search in 2015.
Thanks to @thedoncesarhotel for putting me up in luxury this weekend for my fight in St Petersburg! ❤️ . . The turkey club sandwiches here are off the chaaaiiin FYI 🤤 and the sand and water here is SO beautiful. Lucky I didn’t let coach chop my hair off so I can enjoy it without scaring the children with my banged up face 😂 #happyhalloween #fightlife #stpetesbeach #doncesar #luxuryhotels #beachbum #boxinggirl #lifeisbetterinabikini
But last year Mathie opted to leave the world of swimsuit modeling behind and embarked on a career in the ring.
And after 20 amateur contests, she turned professional and is looking to continue her undefeated start to life in the pros in 2019 with victory on March 2.