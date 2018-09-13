World’s sexiest fighter? Ex-swimsuit model swaps bikinis for boxing & lands title fight (PHOTOS)

Fighting fit former swimsuit model Avril Mathie is out to prove she’s a knockout in the ring as well as on the beach by contesting her first pro boxing title fight next month - and she could well be the world's sexiest fighter.

Mathie ditched bikini shoots for boxing shots earlier this year after becoming a world-renowned model, winning the Miss Hawaiian Tropic Australia in 2012, the 2014 Miss Swimsuit USA International as well as the 2015 Las Vegas International Model Search competitions.

But 31-year-old Mathie now has her heart set on winning titles with her fists rather than her features, making her pro debut in February, recording a 1st-round KO. She replicated that feat in her second fight for a perfect record so far of 2-0 to set up her first ever shot.

Samantha Salazar, 5-5-1, stands in her way of winning the American Boxing Federation Continental Americas Female Bantamweight Title, the match taking place on the ‘Night of Champions’ card at the Coliseum, St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 6.

“It’s only my 3rd pro fight and already fighting for a title!!” Mathie said when announcing the news on Monday, and thanked promotional big guns MTK Global, founded by British-Irish ex-champion Matthew Macklin, with whom she is signed.

Of opponent Salazar, 33, whom she will take on for the ABF title over 6 rounds, Mathie said: “I’ve watched some footage on her. She’s a decent fighter but I’ve seen weaknesses that I intend to exploit.”

Originally from Australia but fighting out of the famous 5th Street Gym in Miami, Florida, which was home to fight icon Muhammad Ali’s training regimes in the former heavyweight king’s heyday, Mathie had 20 amateur fights in her native country before deciding to turn pro at the relatively late age of 30.

Before crossing over to the pro ranks, and winning multiple modelling awards, Mathie had 20 amateur contests in multiple weight divisions against much more experienced opponents, which will stand her in good stead against the hardened Salazar.