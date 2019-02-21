Fight Putin or pose for Playboy? - Kazakh betting market opens bizarre odds on stunning female boxer

A Kazakhstan betting company has bizarrely opened an odds market on whether gorgeous Kazakh world champion boxer Firuza Sharipova will call out Russian President Vladimir Putin for a fight or pose for adult magazine Playboy.

According to Vesti.kz, bookmakers Tennisi in the Central Asian country have opened up the exclusive market on 24-year-old Sharipova to either bare all in a nude photoshoot for the adult magazine, or challenge Putin to a showdown in the ring.

A native of Taraz, which lies 1,300 km from the country’s capital Astana, Sharipova became the country’s first ever professional female boxer when she turned over aged 21 in 2016 after a successful amateur career.

Following an initial - and to date her only - loss to Russian Sofya Ochigava on her debut, she has won nine fights in a row. She captured the Women's International Boxing Association World lightweight title in just her eighth fight on home turf in Astana then went on to add the vacant IBO female world title to her collection in Almaty in her next match.

In her last fight, Sharipova defended her WIBA title via ten round unanimous decision in her tenth fight against Russian Yuliya Kutsenko in St. Petersburg in September last year, which turned out to be her only fight of 2018.

But the brunette hasn't only gained attention for her brutish boxing skills, her good looks and toned body have led to her being voted 'Kazakhstan's sexiest sportsman' in a poll also ran by Vesti.

Now bookies are deliberating her next step, and are suggesting the safe money might be on her calling out a host of famous names. The only catch is - they have nothing to do with boxing.

The company have given odds on Sharipova calling out UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and even Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, in a bizarre market available only for bets on the bombshell boxeing beauty.

The likelihood of Sharipova publicly calling out Putin, stands at a coefficient of 3.50. The company also give the same odds of a callout to Dagestan native Khabib, who himself is locked in talks to perhaps stage his own crossover fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in the ring.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov completes the trio of possible but highly improbable future opponents with the same odds should Sharipova throw down the gauntlet for a well known huge combat sports and martial arts fan.

Also on the offering was a cheeky market for the stunner to take part in a potential nude photo session with the famous gentleman’s magazines Playboy or Maxim - with coefficient given at 3. Other odds were given on whether the boxer would appear in a string of reality TV series in America and Russia.

The bookmaker did however offer some more probable odds; for the boxer to gain a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was given a coefficient of 10, and for her to become undisputed champion of her weight division by winning all the major belts stood at 50.