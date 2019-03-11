UFC superstar Conor McGregor arrested & charged with robbery

MMA fighter Conor McGregor was arrested and charged with ‘strong-armed robbery’ in Miami Beach, Florida, after police said he slapped a cell phone out of a fan’s hand and stomped on it.

The fighter was leaving the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel after 5 a.m. on Monday when someone tried to take a photo of him with a cell phone, according to police. McGregor reacted by destroying the phone, then picking it up and walking away with it.

The 30-year-old MMA fighter was arrested Monday evening after a day-long investigation by Miami Beach police, who said the incident was captured on the resort’s surveillance cameras. McGregor was booked into a Miami-Dade county jail.

Conor McGregor just got fookin arrested again pic.twitter.com/0eWU2vsF84 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 11, 2019

The Irish was reportedly vacationing in South Florida and preparing to return to fighting in the UFC after his six-month suspension over a brawl that followed his UFC 229 bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas in October.

Last week, McGregor posted photos from the Versace Mansion on South Beach, where he celebrated his mother’s 60th birthday.

The arrest comes almost a year after McGregor was arrested in New York for attacking a bus carrying several UFC fighters – apparently targeting Nurmagomedov. He pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge and was sentenced to three days of anger management courses – which apparently didn‘t work – and five days of community service.