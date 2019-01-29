Conor McGregor gets 6-month suspension, fined $50k for his role in UFC 229 chaos
Published time: 29 Jan, 2019 18:05 Edited time: 29 Jan, 2019 18:17
Irish MMA superstart Conor McGregor has been suspended for six months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) and fined $50,000 for his role in the post-fight brawl at UFC 229.
According to the NSAC decision, McGregor will be eligible to return to the UFC octagon on April 6. His opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov has been suspended for 9 months and fined $500,000.Also on rt.com Khabib given $500k fine and 9-month suspension for McGregor brawl at UFC 229
