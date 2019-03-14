‘I’m still the only who won in Turin this season’: Jose Mourinho on week of Champions League drama

Jose Mourinho has given his take on another week of incredible UEFA Champions League drama, including Juventus’ thrilling comeback win in Turin – where Mourinho reminded fans he had won with Manchester United earlier this season.

A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick helped Juve to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid and book their spot in the quarterfinals.

Speaking in the second episode of his RT show, ‘On the Touchline with Jose Mourinho’, the former Manchester United boss gave viewers a cheeky reminder that earlier this season he had succeeded in Turin, where Diego Simeone and Atletico had now failed.

Mourinho and United's win came during the Champions League group stage in November, when they recovered from a Ronaldo goal at Juventus Stadium to win 2-1 thanks to a late strike from Juan Mata and an own goal by Leonardo Bonucci.

The game was also memorable for Mourinho - who previously managed Inter Milan in Italy - cupping his hand to his ear in celebration after the game, in response to goading from Juve fans.

“Let me tell you that I’m not unhappy at all, because in the end, I’m the only one who won in Turin for the whole season,” Mourinho said with a smile on RT, when discussing Tuesday’s Juve-Atletico result.

For more on Mourinho’s unique take on Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and all the other major talking points from this week's Champions League action, be sure to tune in to ‘On the Touchline with Jose Mourinho’, to be broadcast in full on RT channels at 18:15 GMT on Thursday.