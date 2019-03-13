Moved to tears: Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez weeps as Ronaldo hits Champions League hat-trick

While Cristiano Ronaldo was making headlines on the pitch against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, his partner Georgina Rodriguez was doing the same in the stands as she wept with joy at the Juve star's match-winning performance.

Rodriquez was in attendance at the Allianz Stadium to watch Ronaldo and Juventus overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit to defeat Atletico Madrid 3-0 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate to progress to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

And after seeing her partner Ronaldo score all three goals in an immense display for the Serie A giants, Rodriguez was overcome with emotion as she wept tears of joy after Ronaldo's 86th-minute penalty effectively won the tie for Juve.

Georgina Rodriguez cried in audience😭 Glad to be a family together! Appreciate the miracle made by Ronaldo with Juve spirit!! #FinoAllaFineForzaJuventuspic.twitter.com/LWA5JjVtF2 — 潘国祥 (@Guoxiang_Pan) March 12, 2019

Later in the evening, Rodriguez posted a photo of a young Ronaldo as a boy on her Instagram account as she paid tribute to her superstar boyfriend.

"This 3-0, nobody steals it. You deserve it, but not for the three goals tonight," she said.

"You deserve it for your dedication, for what you get in the club where you are. You are a leader for your teammates, coach and everyone we admire and support every day.

"Karma exists. God knows, God gives it to you, because the world of soccer is yours. WE LOVE YOU. Cristianito, Mateo, Eva, Alana, Georgina."

Ronaldo's three-goal salvo saw him claim his fourth hat-trick against Diego Simeone's Atletico side - and his eighth hat-trick in the Champions League - as Juve wiped out the La Liga side's 2-0 first-leg advantage in a nerve-shredding 90 minutes in Turin.

Ronaldo and Juve now move on to the quarter-finals, where they join Tottenham Hotspur, Ajax, Manchester United, FC Porto and Manchester City in the draw, with the final two spots set to be decided in tonight's final Last 16 ties.

Liverpool travel to Bayern Munich, while Barcelona host Lyon with both ties perfectly poised at 0-0 after their respective first legs.