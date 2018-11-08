Did you 'ear? Mourinho's Man United silence Juve in Turin after Ronaldo 6-pack flash (VIDEO/PHOTOS)

Jose Mourinho was at his belligerent best on Tuesday, taunting Juventus fans with a hand contemptuously cupped to his ear after his Manchester United side’s come-from-behind 2-1 UEFA Champions League victory in Turin.

READ MORE: ‘Ramos at it again!’ Real skipper’s elbow leaves rival bloodied, internet puts the boot in (VIDEO)

United had fallen behind in the match through a magnificent goal from former hero Cristiano Ronaldo, who superbly volleyed home a long range pinpoint ball that dropped over his shoulder from Leonardo Bonucci on 65 minutes.

The celebration unfrotunately did not match up to the goal; after netting the opener, 5-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo then wheeled away to celebrate simply by lifting up his shirt to reveal his chiselled six-pack to the crowd.

Cristiano Ronaldo just scored a goal, ran to the sideline, and showed off his abs. That was his celebration. Lifted shirt, showed off abs. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 7, 2018

Undeterred by Ronaldo's abdominal muscles, United battled on, and got their break four minutes from time, when substitute Juan Mata curled home a sublime equalizer from a set piece just outside the area.

Moments later and United were granted another opportunity from a free kick. This time Ahsley Young drove the ball into the box to a huddle of bodies in the six yard area. With Fellaini and Pogba lurking nearby, the ball eventually being bundled over the line by Juventus midfielder Alex Sandro on 89 minutes, and United hung on through nearly 5 minutes of stoppage time for the win.

After the final whistle sounded, a typically bold Mourinho strode onto the pitch and cupped a hand around his ear, while simultaneously sneering at the crowd. Mourinho was confronted by Juventus defender Bonucci, who was visibly displeased at the two-time European champion's celebrations, but United captain Ashley Young was quick to step in and separate the two from further squabbles.

Nevertheless, Jose was in jovial mood afterwards despite causing his latest brouhaha, telling a reporter who tackled him on what was said between his and Bonucci: "Do you understand Italian? ...Then get the FA to translate for you,” a sideways jibe at the English FA recently appealing a decision not to punish the Portuguese manager for alleged bad language following a Premier League game.

Fair play to Mourinho. This is funny pic.twitter.com/7kPXsNryPL — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) November 7, 2018

Unsurprisingly, social media was illuminated by the goings on in proceedings, with a worldwind of memes and one-liners praising Mourinho's cocksure celebrations and picking apart Ronaldo's flimsy flash.

Just the last thing about celebrations even to Cristiano Ronaldo. Never ever ever ever celebrate like that against Manchester United. When will they ever learn🤷🏾‍♂️😂



The real comeback kings❤️ pic.twitter.com/CzwXuILFlA — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) November 7, 2018

Ronaldo scores and flex his abs against a club that made him who he is, he then goes to apologise to Man United fans 4 the celebration



fast forward into the 90th min

Man United scores a goal Ronaldo appeals for a non existing handball



Well,was his apology to Utd fans genuine? pic.twitter.com/Y9Y5O1lUap — Ultimate10 (@ClassicMessi10) November 7, 2018

In his post-match presser, Mourinho was even less apologetic and simissed concernt that his actions were against any UEFA rules, telling the assembled press: “You remember what they did to me? That sign that I made is actually not an offence. This is something more I wanted to hear them make comments again or not.”

READ MORE: ‘Worst penalty decision ever’: Comedy & criticism over Sterling spot-kick (VIDEO)

United now sit second in Group H on seven points behind leaders Juventus and will play Young Boys at home on November 27 in their next European fixture. Before that, the club contests the Manchester derby against neighbours Man City in the Premier League on Sunday.