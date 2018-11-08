‘Ramos at it again!’ Real skipper’s elbow leaves rival bloodied, internet puts the boot in (VIDEO)

Football’s favorite villain Sergio Ramos struck again on Wednesday when an elbow from the Real Madrid captain left a Viktoria Plzen player with a bloodied nose – prompting the internet to put the boot into the Spain defender.

Ramos has built a reputation as football’s baddest of boys down the years – not least with the armlock that injured Mo Salah in the Champions League final – and he appeared to put the elbow in again in Real’s 5-0 rout against Czech team Plzen.

With the scores at 0-0 in the 13th minute, Ramos went piling into a challenge with Plzen midfielder Milan Havel, clearing the ball but not without catching his rival flush on the nose with an outstretched elbow.

Havel, 24, was left on the deck with blood streaming from his nose as Ramos somehow escaped punishment. The Plzen midfielder managed to continue after treatment, but was substituted in the 38th minute.

After the stray elbow, social media was quick to land blows of their own on Ramos – who was branded “disgusting.”

Sergio Ramos' commitment to being an asshole is unparalleled. there was no reason for this - he simply couldn't help himself. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/WxcVdvFYpg — amadí (@amadoit__) November 7, 2018

Disgusting from Sergio Ramos.. pic.twitter.com/a3zeGATABe — ronaldinho gaucho (@ronaldinho80ac) November 8, 2018

Fair justification from Sergio Ramos: “I thought he was Mohammed Salah” pic.twitter.com/4HSQouyVTE — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) November 8, 2018

Mad how all these injuries seem to happen around Ramos, but he ‘never intends to do it’. Just pure cooncidence, I guess! https://t.co/wxzt13U1sV — Stephen Haw (@Ste_Haw) November 8, 2018

With Ramos there is never "intent" with any of his ridiculous challenges but there is always somebody coming out injured. — Keegan Kruger (@KeeganKruger) November 8, 2018

DISGUSTING little man Sergio Ramos after Viktoria Plzen ‘DISGRACE’ pic.twitter.com/7LFwk9wJPy — george diamataris (@90min_plus3) November 8, 2018

The player himself later offered cold comfort to Havel, saying he hadn’t intended to injure him and wishing him a speedy recovery.

A victory to build on and also to learn from. Football always teaches you things and tonight I shouldn't have gone into the challenge like that. Milan, it wasn't my intention to injure you. Get well soon 💪🏼 #HalaMadridhttps://t.co/NZcWRAwI0x — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) November 8, 2018

Real romped to a 5-0 win in the Czech Republic thanks to a double from Karim Benzema and goals from Gareth Bale, Casemiro, and Toni Kroos.

The victory maintained interim boss Santiago Solari's perfect record of three wins from three since taking over from the sacked Julen Lopetegui, and put the Spanish giants top of Champions League Group G on nine points.

Elsewhere in the group, CSKA Moscow were unable to repeat their heroics of a 1-0 home win against Real, and they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Roma at Luzhniki, which leaves the Russian team sitting third on four points.