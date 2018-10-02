CSKA Moscow 1-0 Real Madrid: Superb CSKA humble holders in Moscow (PHOTOS)

Russian football celebrated another momentous night in the country's expanding annals of football history as CSKA Moscow toppled UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid 1-0 in Group G at Luzhniki Stadium on Tuesday.

A mere three months after Russia dumped the mighty Spain out of the World Cup 4-3 on penalties, Igor Akinfeev, captain and shootout hero that fabled night, returned to lead his club side at the same venue and etched another famous night into football folklore.

It was a case of repeat and not revenge, with CSKA the orchestrators of another Russian win over Spain at Luzhniki, courtesy of a sole strike from in-form Croatian striker Nikola Vlasic early on in the game to grab all 3 points and give the capital club their first European win of the season.

Holders and 13-time European champions Real Madrid are perhaps not the force that steamrolled its way to three Champions League crowns on the spin.

Since recording their third consecutive title Los Blancos have seen Cristiano Ronaldo and mercurial manager Zinedine Zidane depart in the summer.

Added to that, Julen Lopetegui was forced to travel without experienced players such as captain Sergio Ramos, hero of last year's final Gareth Bale, and Isco.

CSKA manager Viktor Goncharenko had hinted in his post-match presser that now was, considering Real's inhibitions, perhaps the opportune time to face a side who had gone two games without a win or a goal. Lopetegui wryly replied with the remark: "Well CSKA must be happy to play us then."

Barely over a minute and a half into the game at Luzhniki and his words seemed prophetic.

An early CSKA push forward and wayward Real pass saw the ball fall to Vlasic, who squeezed his way past Raphael Varane and had what seemed like the area of Red Square to compose himself enough to slot the ball into the bottom right corner of Keylor Navas' goal in front of the home faithful.

CSKA had drawn blood first and early, but faced a long road to see the victory out.