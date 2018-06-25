‘Football karma’: Spain defender Ramos trolled after World Cup night to forget against Morocco

The internet has unleashed a torrent of gloating against Spain defender Sergio Ramos after the defender endured a chastising night in his team’s 2-2 draw against underdogs Morocco.

Ramos has been football’s supervillain number 1 after his role in the injury to Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in the Champions League final in May.

Social media users took delight in Ramos’ error-strewn display as Spain scraped a 2-2 draw against an unfancied Morocco.

The defender was at fault for Morocco’s first goal as he dallied on the ball in the center of the pitch, allowing Khalid Boutaib to break through and score.

Many rejoiced in what they saw as a large slice of footballing karma for Ramos.

Karma for Ramos and Spain

The soccer gods have not forgotten his injury to Salah in the UCL finals — Timothy Lindel Rico (@theotherlindel) June 25, 2018

Ramos GIVING away a goal is too sweet. — Con (@chambogdan) June 25, 2018

It's cool @SergioRamos will just try and pull the guys arm out his socket to get revenge #CareerEnder — Craig Grant (@craiggrant1988) June 25, 2018

Terrible mistake by Ramos... delighted! — Ross Harte (@RossHarte) June 25, 2018

Ramos was also outjumped for Morocco’s second goal, when Youssef En Nesyri powered home a header - much to the delight of some social media users.

Ramos dusted in the air for that goal, looks slow and cumbersome. Football karma perhaps for CL final and his horrible dirty cheating?



Morocco been superb too — T-Mac (@MaverickHRA) June 25, 2018

Ramos getting headed on? BEST BIRTHDAY OF MY LIFE LMAOOOO — Mexican GBE Leader (@vuhsace) June 25, 2018

Was going to comment on Ziyech finally getting a shot from up close, but suddenly where have Sergio Ramos getting monstered in the box, a bullet header into the top corner, and Morocco up 2-1.



Great World Cup. Great. — Ted Knutson (@mixedknuts) June 25, 2018

Sergio Ramos failing on both #MOR goals.



😂 — Lucas (@lucasammr) June 25, 2018

Man rose up in the air against Ramos like "THIS IS FOR SALAH"!!! #TouchlineFracas — Lanre Soff 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Dan_Soff) June 25, 2018

GOAL MOROCCO! 81st minute headed corner gives Morocco the 2-1 lead on Spain. Talk about elevation on that header. Wow. En-Nesyri just out-jumped Ramos, who has had a bit of a shocker today. — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) June 25, 2018

Ramos had the last laugh, however, as Spain snatched a barely deserved draw to clinch top spot in Group B and book a last 16 clash against Russia in Moscow on July 1.