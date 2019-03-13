Anti-social media: UEFA to investigate Neymar's 'go f*** yourselves' Instagram post

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian star Neymar has landed himself in hot water with UEFA following foul-mouthed comments posted on his Instagram account following PSG's Champions League exit against Manchester United.

United bounced back from a first-leg deficit to eliminate the French champions, with a controversial handball call from referee Damir Skomina awarding the Premier League side a stoppage-time penalty kick following a lengthy review by the VAR officials.

Marcus Rashford coolly fired the penalty into the net to send United through and PSG out of the competition as Neymar - who came to the touchline from his private box to celebrate with his team - raged about the decision.

And the Brazilian didn't hold back after the match when he posted to his Instagram story to slam the spot-kick decision - and the officials who made it.

"That is a disgrace," he wrote.

"And UEFA still pick four guys who know nothing about football to review the VAR decision in slow motion... that handball simply doesn't exist!

"How do you handball behind your back? Ahh.. go f*ck yourselves."

Neymar's social media outburst was picked up by media outlets around the world, as well as UEFA's disciplinary officials, who have opened an investigation into the Brazilian's conduct online.

A statement from UEFA read: "In accordance with the Article 31 (3) (a) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, UEFA has today announced that it has appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to conduct an investigation regarding the comments made on social media by the Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar Junior, following the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United FC, played on 6 March 2019 in France."

Also on rt.com 'He made his body bigger': UEFA back Man United-PSG penalty decision after Kimpembe handball

Neymar was not involved on the pitch against United due to a foot injury that has kept him out of action since he limped off during PSG's January 23 win over Strasbourg.

It is unknown what punishment would be considered for Neymar should he be found to have broken UEFA rules, but any enforced absence may not overly trouble the Parisian outfit, who currently lead Ligue 1 by 17 points with 11 games to play in the 2018/19 domestic season.