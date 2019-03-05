'Cruelty to an elder': Ex-NFL star jailed on lewd conduct charges involving 77yo woman

Controversial former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. been put behind bars pending trial after being accused of violating his bail conditions by touching himself in front of a 77-year-old woman.

Former Cleveland Browns tight end Winslow has had a history of alleged sexual criminality and was already out on bail following claims that he had raped three women, two of whom he is alleged to have kidnapped.

The third woman accused Winslow of raping her 15 years ago while she was unconscious.

If found guilty of those offenses, Winslow could find himself behind bars for the rest of his life. He was released on $2million bail last July.

And now a judge has ruled that the terms of that bail release were violated, following the latest allegations leveled at the former NFL player during a workout session at a San Diego gym.

In one instance, Winslow was accused of touching himself in front of a nearby elderly woman before asking her if she enjoyed what he was doing, according to TMZ.

And the following week the same woman claims she was in a hot tub when Winslow performed another, undisclosed, lewd act and that, when she got out of the tub to report him, he'd reached out and touched her arm and foot as she headed for the exit.

Following those reports, Winslow was formally charged with two counts of lewd conduct, one count of battery to an elder and one count of wilful cruelty to an elder.

As a result, the judge revoked Winslow's bail and had him put behind bars prior to his court appearance on Tuesday.