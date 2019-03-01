MMA fighter Emelianenko arrested for drunk driving after ramming his Mercedes into 2 cars (VIDEO)

MMA fighter Alexander Emelianenko, younger brother of all-time great heavyweight Fedor, has been arrested in Kislovodsk, Russia on DUI charges after ramming two vehicles on his all-gold Mercedes while trying to escape from police.

Emelianenko has competed for various MMA organizations in his 36-fight, 16-year professional career. He appears to have landed in legal trouble once again, though, after a video was captured showing the fighter being arrested after reportedly hitting two vehicles with his gold Mercedes.

The incident is understood to have occurred when Emelianenko discovered police attempting to tow his car after he had parked it in an illegal zone.

According to numerous reports, Emelianenko jumped into his car and locked the doors in an attempt to evade authorities, while under the influence of alcohol, according to preliminary information from local police reported by TASS.

At this point, it is understood that the fighter hit at least two cars in his attempt to escape.

Video captured at the scene shows the 37-year-old being arrested while swearing and complaining that the handcuffs in are too tight.

Alexander Emelianenko detained by police after he rammed into two other cars while under the influence (📽 Azamat Bostanov) pic.twitter.com/4DkdVJXciN — Denis Geyko (@DenisGeykoRT) March 1, 2019

Emelianenko's fight career has never quite hit the heights of his more successful older brother. But he has been noted for several personal infractions outside of the sport.

In 2014 he was jailed for 4 and half years for the rape and assault of his former housekeeper. He served a little over two years before being released on parole.

He resumed his MMA career in 2017 and has won five fights and drawn one during this time.