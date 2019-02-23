HomeSport News

Watch mouth-guard sent flying in chilling 1st round KO at UFC Prague (VIDEO)

Published time: 23 Feb, 2019 19:46 Edited time: 23 Feb, 2019 20:45
Get short URL
Watch mouth-guard sent flying in chilling 1st round KO at UFC Prague (VIDEO)
Twitter / MMAOdds
This is the electrifying moment Dwight Grant knocked out Carlo Pedersoli Jr. at UFC Prague and sent the Miami-based fighter's mouth-guard hurtling across the octagon in the first round of their fight in the Czech Republic.

American Dwight Grant pulled a right cross from nowhere straight onto the chin of Pedersoli to not only put his opponent face down on the canvas, but to send his mouthpiece flying across the octagon and land a few feet from where the two were standing. 

The referee called time on the contest just a second from the end of the first round with Pedersoli not able to defend himself from further punishment. 

With the win, Grant improved his record to 9-2 and Pedersoli slipped to 11-3. Earlier in the night, 'Austrian Wonderboy' Ismail Naurdiev beat experienced Michel Prazeres to move to 18-2-0.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies