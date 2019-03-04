‘Do you have both your testicles?’ NFL prospect faces bizarre scouting question

The wacky world of the NFL Scouting Combine got even more bizarre when former Texas cornerback Kris Boyd was reportedly asked by a team whether both his testicles were intact.

The 2019 edition of the event is taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and concludes on Monday, as college football players perform various physical and mental tests in a bid to impress NFL scouts.

The event is also known for some ballsy questions put to the young players, seemingly in a bid to test their mental fortitude and ability to adapt to shocks.

At least, that’s the likely explanation for why Texas star Boyd was reportedly asked whether he had both of his testicles.

"One crazy question I can think of was, 'Do I have both of my testicles?'" Boyd said when asked about his experience at the week-long event, according to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold.

The player didn’t specify which team had asked the question, although it was not the only bizarre interview incident.

Nate Davis of the Charlotte 49ers said one team official had rejected an initial handshake, instead punching him in the chest, apparently to test his muscle.

"He was like, 'You have a soft chest,' and I was like 'OK,' and we just kept it going," Davis said, USA Today reported.

"It’s football, you know. It’s just a game. It’s serious, but at the same time, nothing personal."

Performance at the Combine is seen as an increasingly important factor in teams making picks in the official NFL draft at the end of April.

Tests include sprints, bench press repetitions and jumps, as well as cognitive assessments such as the Wonderlic Test to evaluate problem-solving aptitude.