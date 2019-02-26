Patriots owner Kraft ‘visited parlor for sex on day of AFC Championship Game’ – authorities

Owner of NFL franchise New England Patriots Robert Kraft has been charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution, a Palm Beach State Attorney confirmed on Tuesday.

Kraft, 77, was reportedly captured on video camera receiving oral and manual sex from a woman at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida on the morning of the Patriots' AFC Championship Game clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, which he attended later in the day.

Documents released by the Palm Beach State Attorney's Office alleged Kraft made two visits to the spa in the space of 24 hours.

Kraft was captured on security cameras allegedly soliciting prostitution at the facility on January 19, with the alleged videotaped sex offences taking place in the second of those visits the morning of the following day.

As a result, Kraft was charged with two misdemeanor counts of first-degree solicitation.

Kraft is now expected to be arrested via a "low level" warrant and a court date has been set for April 24, where his charges will be read and his plea entered.

If found guilty, Kraft will face a custodial jail sentence of up to one year, with a $5,000 fine, up to 100 hours of community service and compulsory attendance of human trafficking awareness sessions.

A spokesman for Kraft issued a statement on Friday saying that they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity."