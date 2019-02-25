Patriots owner Kraft 'faces imminent arrest warrant' amid charges of soliciting prostitution

The NFL has vowed not to interfere with police investigations as reports from the US suggest Robert Kraft, billionaire owner of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, was close to being arrested.

Kraft, whose New England Patriots NFL franchise captured its third title in the last five seasons at Super Bowl LII, is accused of soliciting prostitution, and reports from ESPN's Michelle Steele suggest that the police department in Jupiter, Florida, have filed charges and are awaiting a ruling from the state attorney on whether both charges will be upheld.

In response to the news, the NFL released a statement stating they would seek "a full understanding of the facts" but would not get in the way of the police investigation.

"Our Personal Conduct Policy applies equally to everyone in the NFL," the statement began.

"We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under the Policy. We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation.

"We will take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts."

CNN reported that Kraft, 77, is "is among more than 100 people linked to several central Florida day spas and massage parlors suspected of being used for prostitution and targeted by law enforcement during a months-long investigation into sex trafficking."

Kraft is alleged to have been the recipient of "paid acts" during two separate visits to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, with security camera footage reportedly showing Kraft being driven to the spa and receiving the aforementioned "acts."

Kraft has denied the accusations, which would see him face two second-degree misdemeanors, each carrying a sentence of 60 or fewer days in jail.

If found guilty, Kraft would also be required to attend a prostitution and human trafficking awareness course, as well as complete 100 hours of community service.