‘Porn Pedallers’: Adult film star cycling club stripped of affiliation with governing body (PHOTOS)

A British cycling club including adult film stars has been stripped of its membership by a governing body after it discovered the group’s ‘PPCC’ name stands for ‘Porn Pedallers Cycling Club’.

Porn Pedallers received notice from British Cycling earlier this week saying its membership had been revoked, sharing the message on Twitter and writing “is this justified?”

The club’s name is said to contravene rules that prevent any “pornographic products or any other products that might damage the image of the UCI [world cycling’s governing body] or the sport of cycling in general” from being associated with license holders.

BREAKING NEWS: Cycling is for everyone. Except people like us @pornpedallers. Today @BritishCycling revoked our club affiliation because PPCC breaches @UCI_cycling regulation 1.1.089. We're just a cycling club, riding for fun & raising money for @THTorguk. Is this justified?👍👎 pic.twitter.com/dBAqWpOFFx — Porn Pedallers (@pornpedallers) March 5, 2019

PPCC was set up two years ago by Chris Ratcliff, chief executive at adult film channel Television X.

Club members include Rebecca More – star of films such as ‘Mom is Horny’ and ‘Hard BreXXXit’ – and Tindra Frost, a PornHub favorite.

PPCC riders wear fetching yellow, black and red gear emblazoned with the Television X logo, and its Twitter account shares the exploits of its members around the UK – including a meeting with Tour De France winner Geraint Thomas.

There are also some distinctly NSFW images shared on the account that show members flashing their intimate bits while in the saddle.

Maybe it was stuff like this they took exception to as I assume she’s wearing the club “affiliated” kit ? Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m sure lots of people find it titillating. pic.twitter.com/B1wPc4dWUr — Steven Ledsham (@luckyledders) March 6, 2019

The club advertises itself as “a ramshackle bunch of cycling enthusiast who happen to work in or around the UK adult entertainment industry.”

It also does charity work raising money for causes such as The Terrence Higgins Trust, which provides services relating to HIV and sexual health.

Club founder Ratcliff has decried the action by the cycling authorities, saying: “We are a bona fide cycling club. We have trade sponsors that aren’t for everybody.

“If there are contexts where [our name] is inappropriate, we use PPCC or PP Cycling Club. We’re conscious that the brands we promote to adults are not suitable for kids,” he added, according to The Times.

A British Cycling spokesperson acknowledged the charity work the group does, and said they were talking with PPCC to find a way for them to meet the regulations.

Meanwhile, Twitter users have slammed the decision, with some calling it a “narrow-minded decision.”

Seems a narrow minded approach by BC to exclude a club that has raised thousands of pounds, has thousands of followers and generally gives a bit of fun to daily life. @pornpedallers@BritishCyclinghttps://t.co/byOjihLT9y — MistyVelo (@MistyVelo) March 6, 2019

