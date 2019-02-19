Promoting PORN? Chinese cyber police accuse bodybuilder of indecency over bikini VIDEO

Chinese female bodybuilder Lara Zhang has fallen foul of the country’s ‘cyber police’ after being accused of spreading pornography by sharing a bikini video on social media.

In July 2018, the Australian-based athlete posted a clip on Chinese social media network Weibo which showed her displaying bodybuilding poses while wearing a green bikini and high-heel shoes.

The video remained unnoticed by China’s “moral watchdog” until February 2019, when the internet police warned Zhang about sharing inappropriate content on the internet which contradicts “national security regulations.”

China’s cyber police, who are responsible for preventing internet crime, also serve as custodians of public morals, deleting posts which are deemed unsuitable, including anti-communist comments.

“According to the national security laws and cybersecurity regulations, it’s illegal to publish or spread obscene or pornographic information on the internet,” police representatives commented below the video, as translated by supshina.com.

“Such behavior is subject to investigation by public security departments and will be punished in accordance with relevant laws.”

Zhang refuted the allegations, insisting that she was promoting an athletic sport, adding that the bikini was a required outfit for professional bodybuilders.

“Please show me the results of your investigation and official documents when you are ready. I’ll fight for my rights and appeal,” she wrote.

“The competition I attended was associated with the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness. It baffles me why it’s so difficult to promote an athletic sport.”

She also promised to fight for her rights, stressing that the Chinese cyber police were “regressive and ignorant.”

“I don’t care about how average people see me because everyone views beauty differently. But how could a verified account of the police be so regressive and ignorant? I’m entitled to claim my rights.”