Mourinho ‘turns down Benfica job, willing to wait for leading European club’

Jose Mourinho has rejected the chance to make a prompt return to management at Portuguese club Benfica, according to reports in his homeland.

Mourinho was sacked by English Premier League giants Manchester United in December after a poor start to the season, which was his third at the club.

He was touted to make a quick return to the game at Benfica, however, after the Portuguese club dismissed boss Rui Vitoria on Thursday.

According to local news outlet Record, Mourinho has indicated that stepping into the Benfica dugout is not something he would consider at the moment.

The 55-year-old Portuguese started his top-level managerial career at Benfica in 2000, taking over from Jupp Heynckes, although the spell lasted just nine games as Mourinho fell out with the hierarchy.

He went on to enjoy significant success in his homeland, notably leading Porto to back-to-back league titles as well as the UEFA Cup and Champions League title before switching to Chelsea.

In terms of his next move, The Times reports that Mourinho is content to wait for a job with one of the “continent’s leading clubs.”

He has been linked with to a return to Spanish giants Real Madrid, whom he managed from 2010-13, and he is said to retain good relations with Real president Florentino Perez.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have enjoyed a revival under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, winning all five games under their new boss.

The latest of those came in a 2-0 FA Cup win over second-tier Reading on Saturday.