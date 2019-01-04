Jose Mourinho linked with return to club management in Portugal – report

The ex-Manchester United boss is reportedly considering taking the vacant top job at Benfica, rivals to his former team Porto, per reports in the Portuguese media.

Jose Mourinho's hiatus from football management could be a short one according to Portuguese outlet Record, who say that Benfica's hierarchy are interested in handing their top job to the 'Special One' following the sacking of Rui Vitoria on Thursday.

Mourinho was shown the door at Manchester United on December 18 after a run of poor form amid one of the worst starts to a season in the club's modern history.

Despite making his name with Benfica's rivals Porto, a move to the Lisbon club would return Mourinho to the club where he began his managerial career. Mourinho's first steps in the dugout came between September and December of 2000 where he won 6 of his 12 games in charge before he resigned after not being awarded with a contract extension.

This time around, though, it appears that the club are more intent on getting their man.

Benfica are the most successful club in Portuguese football history, having won the top division a remarkable 36 times in addition to two European Cups.

The team won four successive league titles between 2014 and 2017 but finished seven points behind current champions Porto last season. The team currently lies in fourth place in the Primera Liga standings, seven points behind Porto.

The report suggests that Benfica may not have the funds to offer Mourinho a long-term deal but that a short-term arrangement until the end of the season may be more realistic.