‘Israel is too cowardly’: Houthis speak to RT about war, Zionism and Palestine

Exclusive interview with Nasr al-Din Amer, an official representative of Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement

Yemen’s Houthis (officially the Ansar Allah movement) have dismissed US peace proposals, The National writes, citing Yemeni sources.

Over the past week, Ansar Allah fighters have attacked US and Israeli ships in the Red Sea at least four times, following a brief pause in hostilities. These attacks have caused considerable economic damage and undermined the public image of the US and its allies. Unable to deal with the Yemenis by means of the “stick,” the US resorted to the “carrot,” promising to lift the blockade on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and the port of Hodeidah if the Houthis stopped the attacks. However, the Ansar Allah movement does not intend to stop its operations until Palestine is liberated.

Nasr al-Din Amer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yemen’s Saba news agency, and deputy head of the press service of the Ansar Allah movement, spoke with RT about all this and more, in an exclusive interview.

Palestine’s freedom and Yemen’s security is the main goal

RT: In recent days, there has been a lot of talk in the media about Ansar Allah fighters, who have once again attacked US and Israeli commercial ships, and a US destroyer. Do you think these actions will lead to any results?

Nasr al-Din Amer: Our operations consist of two [goals]. The first one is to support the oppressed Palestinian people by blocking Israeli ships or vessels heading to the ports of occupied Palestine. The second goal of our operations is to respond to US and British aggression against our country. We do this by blocking US and British navigation [in the Red Sea]. Through these operations, we strive, first of all, to stop the aggression in Gaza and lift the blockade imposed on it, and, secondly, to defend Yemen’s sovereignty. And, God willing, we will continue this work.

RT: And how did the US react to these attacks? Were they able to offer effective resistance?

Nasr al-Din Amer: Almost four months ago, the Americans and the British began attacking us as a sign of their support for Israel. US and UK attacks on Yemen are a continuation of Israeli crimes, they demonstrate aggression against our country. Their goal is to stop our [actions] in support of the Palestinian people, but despite these attempts, we have continued to develop and expand our operations. For its part, US and UK aggression has completely failed. They have not achieved any results, and have not even managed to reduce the scale of our operations.

Iran has destroyed the Israeli myth

RT: How would you assess Iran’s recent attack on Israel? Do you think this attack was effective?

Nasr al-Din Amer: Yes, definitely. It had a considerable impact on the course of events and destroyed Israel’s prestige. Iran’s attack was effective, powerful, and historic. Moreover, [self-defense] is the legitimate right of the Islamic Republic of Iran. This step has demonstrated Tehran’s great support for the oppressed Palestinian people.

RT: What do you think Israel’s response will be? Is there a chance that it will attack Iran again and a full-scale war will begin?

Nasr al-Din Amer: Israel today is a criminal and aggressive [political] entity that resorts to terrorist methods. Currently, it is too cowardly to respond to the Islamic Republic in full measure. However, caution is still necessary.

RT: The US has recently decided to provide additional assistance to Israel and Ukraine. Do you think this can be stopped?

Nasr al-Din Amer: The Zionist lobby which controls the US administration does not care about the interests of the American people and is ready to go quite far in its support [for Israel], even despite the losses that such support entails. Therefore, we need to exert pressure on the US administration until it stops supporting violence around the world.

Yemen’s Houthis are ready for any turn of events

RT: What is Ansar Allah capable of in the event of a large-scale war with Israel and the West? Do you have the technological capability to fight against such a powerful enemy?

Nasr al-Din Amer: Today, we are fighting against Western forces that support Israel and possess more advanced, modern technologies. Nevertheless, they have not been able to stop our operations [in the Red Sea]. Thank God, we have quite a lot of determination and perseverance. We are also supported by the people and [possess] weapons that we have developed over the years. We can resist any opponent and react to any turn of events. We never submit or give up. Our doctrine is resistance until complete victory.

RT: Do you believe that a second front will be opened in southern Lebanon? Do you think Hezbollah is ready for this?

Nasr al-Din Amer: Anything is possible. Especially when we are talking about the actions of an enemy that understands its imminent defeat. We are confident that our brothers from Hezbollah are prepared for any Israeli aggression. We will stand at their side in any confrontation, however the situation develops. We are confident that Israel will lose in any upcoming conflict, this has happened before.

Russia is doing a lot and can do even more

RT: How would you assess Russia’s role in resolving the Palestinian issue?

Nasr al-Din Amer: We believe that Russia plays a positive role as a member of the UN Security Council. However, the Security Council’s actions are hampered by the US veto. I believe that Russia can play an even more important role in supporting the Palestinian people and putting an end to the crimes against them.