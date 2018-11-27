Mental Mourinho! - Jose goes berserk as late Fellaini UCL winner sends Man United through (PHOTOS)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho went full throttle celebrating his team's last minute UEFA Champions League winner versus Young Boys - booting and then picking up the team's drinks and hurling them to the floor.

A drab game against The Swiss team in the tournament's Group H looked to be heading to another scoreless draw for The Red Devils at Old Trafford, when up popped Belgian hero Marouane Fellaini to slot the ball home from inside the area in the 91st minute, to send the crowd into raptures.

Mourinho made his frustration known by letting out an undoubtedly cathartic cheer, jumping and fist-pumping the air, just as any manager celebrating a last minute winner would.

What followed next was less straightforward. The Portuguese coach then laid into the team's drinks bottles, kicking them, picking them up and then hurling them to the floor, before calmly strolling off.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter's football fraternity loved every little bit of the bizarre behavior.

Jose Mourinho kicking, picking up then throwing the team's drinks bottles to the floor is the best celebration you're likely to see #MUFChttps://t.co/dp18C6vkcp — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) November 27, 2018

📹 | Mourinho celebrating Fellaini’s stoppage time winner. pic.twitter.com/R3mjxgNL34 — Man Utd Stuff (@ManUtdStuff) November 27, 2018

What is wrong with Mourinho 😂 https://t.co/JTedwd9fQE — VERSUS (@vsrsus) November 27, 2018

This reaction from Mourinho though 😂



Go on boss



pic.twitter.com/g3uyjA0XtN — Totally Man Utd™ (@TotallyMUFC) November 27, 2018

Mourinho has been under pressure to find results of late, especially after Saturday's Premier League tie with Crystal Palace ended 0-0, leaving United languishing in 7th place.

The win against Young Boys secured qualification for United from Group H; United would otherwise have needed to travel to Valencia in a game on which progression from the group would have otherwise hinged.