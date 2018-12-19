Manchester United announce playing hero Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager

Premier League club Manchester United have named former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjær as caretaker manager until the end of the 2018/19 season following Tuesday's sacking of beseiged former boss Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho was sacked after a poor start to the season culminiated in a 3-1 away loss to rivals Liveprool at Anfield on Sunday, which proved to be the final straw for the under fire Portuguese coach, who departed amid rumors he had lost favor with the dressing room and among the board.

We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the 2018/19 season.



He will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, together with Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 19, 2018

Norwegian Solskjær, who scored 126 goals in 366 appearances for United between 1996 and 2007, achieved legendary status among the Old Trafford faithful by netting the winning goal in the 1999 UEFA Champions League final, clinching an unprecedented treble for The Reds, who also won the Premier League and FA Cup that season.

"Manchester United announced today that former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the 2018/19 season," the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Solskjær will take charge of the first team with immediate effect and will remain in place while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new full-time manager. He will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, working alongside Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna."

Solskjær will be a popular appointment among fans, ahead of a permanent replacement being appointed in the summer. The 45-year-old, nicknamed 'The Baby-faced Assassin' during his playing days owing to his youthful looks and deadly finishing, took the reins of Man United's reserve team in 2008 and has since twice won the Norwegian Eliteserien with FC Molde in his native country. His only experience in English football however came at Cardiff, with whom he was relegated from the Premier League.