'Caption this' - Pogba incenses fans by posting, then deleting, cryptic tweet amid Mourinho sacking

Man United midfielder Paul Pogba has raised eyebrows and blood pressure by posting, and then deleting, a suggestive photo titled "caption this" on social media moments after the club anounced the sacking of manager Jose Mourinho.

United announced Mourinho's sacking on Tuesday, two days after a 3-1 defeat to rivals Liverpool at Anfield left the club languishing in 6th place in the Premier League table, compounding a less than smooth start to the season for The Red Devils.

Following the announcement, $100 million buy Pogba posted a photo of himself to his official Twitter and Instagram pages in full Adidas gear looking as though he was stifling a smirk with the words "caption this", with the club and his sponsor Adidas tagged into the post, together with the hashtag #heretocreate.

Many fans were quick to denounce the tweet as disrespectful, with supporters and even former players criticizing the poor timing of the tweet. It was shared and gathered thousands of reactions on Twitter, before being ominously deleted.

Pogba and Mourinho were infamously at loggerheads during the Portuguese manager's tenure in the United hotseat and the French World Cup-winner made no secret of his dislike for Mourinho's tactics and style of play. Mourinho also stripped the underperforming Pogba of the United vice-captaincy this season.

“ Caption This “



You do one as well ! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 18, 2018

In fact, I am absolutely incensed at that @paulpogba tweet, what a massive massive twat!! Get rid @ManUtd we really do not need people like this at our club! — Mack The Knife (@IdMjones) December 18, 2018

Little wonder Paul Pogba deleted this. No excuses for him now... pic.twitter.com/z6zUBCaQYK — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) December 18, 2018

Paul Pogba showed his class posting this after Jose Mourinho was sacked.

Jose Mourinho said he was a virus, I thought he might stand up and be a Man...I was wrong!#MUFCpic.twitter.com/Vb3kht7ZfX — Billy Meredith (@LindquistLord) December 18, 2018

For Pogba to just post that is an absolute disgrace and he should never wear a Manchester United shirt again. Mourinho going solves only part of the problem, idiots like him have to follow. #mourinho#pogba — John Ludden (@Johnludds) December 18, 2018

Pogba in the bin next, snide as fuck. — Ant Bloomo (@apb689908) December 18, 2018

Pundit Gary Neville, a former United captain who twice won the UEFA Champions League with the club, responded that Pogba should follow his former boss and make for the United exit doors.

Others, safe to say those not of an Old Trafford persuasion, found the tweet rather amusing. Others pointed out that the post was part of a marketing campaign and was a scheduled post, which seemed to be confirmed by some reports.

Confirmed by contact within @adidassoccer: "#Pogba's social media posts were a scheduled event, part of a marketing campaign. Immediately taken down once it became apparent that it could be misconstrued as disrespectful to Manchester United and José Mourinho" — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) December 18, 2018

POGBA FROM THE TOP ROPE 💀 pic.twitter.com/hDolqSqoe6 — Dylan Walsh (@dylanwalsh_) December 18, 2018

It is understood another ex United player, current club coach Michael Carrick, will temporarily take over training duties ahead of an external, short-term appointment at a later date to take the reins until the end of the season.