‘We ever been to the moon?’ NBA star Curry insists NASA Moon landing was hoax

NBA star Stephen Curry has questioned the NASA Moon landings, claiming that man has never set foot on the lunar surface.

Appearing on former teammate Kent Bazemore and Vince Carter’s ‘Winging It’ podcast, the Golden State Warriors point guard said he doesn’t believe the groundbreaking moon landing ever happened.

“We ever been to the moon?” Curry asked during the show. His question was met with negative responses from the hosts before the player added, “They’re gonna come and get us. I don’t think so, either.”

Curry apparently supports a theory which states that the entire Apollo operation, including the lunar landing, was staged by director Stanley Kubrick, who was hired by NASA to do so.

Responding to Curry’s skepticism, NASA invited him to visit Johnson Space Center in Houston to see the moon rocks stored there.

“We’d love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets,” NASA spokesman Allard Beutel said.

“We have hundreds of pounds of moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see firsthand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the moon in the coming years, but this time to stay.”