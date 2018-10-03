NBA star Kyrie Irving apologizes for ‘Earth is flat’ comments

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving has apologized for saying last year that the Earth is flat, adding that he was “huge into conspiracies” at that time.

Speaking at Forbes' Under 30 Summit in Boston the 26-year-old player admitted he “didn't realize the effect” his comments would have.

In 2017, Irving, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers at that time, made the headlines after saying that the Earth is flat on the “Road Trippin' with RJ & Channing” podcast.

“This is not even a conspiracy theory. The Earth is flat. The Earth is flat… It's right in front of our faces. I'm telling you, it's right in front of our faces. They lie to us,” he said.

Irving’s statements sent the NBA world into frenzy with many fans ridiculing the player whom they found to be low-browed and uneducated. The Celtics star said on Monday he realized “the power of voice” after his comments attracted so much public attention last year.

“At the time I was innocent in it, but you realize the effect of the power of voice,” Irving said.

“And even if you believe in that, don't come out and say that stuff. That's for intimate conversations because perception, how you're received, it just changes.”

“At the time I didn't realize the effect. I was definitely at that time, 'I'm a big conspiracy theorist. You can't tell me anything.' I'm sorry about all that. For all the science teachers, everybody coming up to me like, 'You know I have to reteach my whole curriculum!' I'm sorry. I apologize. I apologize," he added.