Shaquille O’Neal can’t take the heat after eating world’s hottest tortilla chip (VIDEO)

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal found himself in an uncomfortable situation after eating the world’s hottest tortilla chip during sports talk-show ‘Inside the NBA.’

Former NBA legend O’Neal was attempting to take part in the ‘One Chip Challenge,’ which requires contestants to eat a Paquie Carolina Reaper chip spiced with the hottest pepper on Earth.

The 1996 Atlanta Olympic champion made a $20 bet with his ‘Inside the NBA’ co-host Charles Barkley that he would eat the crispy triangle without “making a face.”

Shaq took a bite and started chewing the spicy snack, saying “this is nothing to me,” showing that the world’s hottest pepper produced no effect on him.

A few moments later, however, his face contorted and the retired NBA star was struck down by a coughing fit, but not admitting that he was grimacing.

“I’m just coughing, I’m not making a face,” he insisted.

“May I get some milk?” Shaq asked after having a sip of water, which seemed to intensify the pepper’s “burning” effect.

He got off his chair and ran away from the studio, while also taking his jacket off. That moment, however, has been removed from the video published online.

O’Neal, who lost the bet after failing to conquer the spicy chips, offered Barkley $50,000 for the charity of his choice if he agreed to try the peppery snack. Barkley turned down the proposal, however.

Last month, Colorado morning show anchors also took part in the One Chip Challenge live on air, which led to one of the hosts vomiting under the desk.