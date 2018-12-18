Jose Mourinho leaves Manchester United, caretaker to be appointed until end of season

Manchester United has announced that it has sacked Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho 'with immediate effect' after two and a half years in charge with the club currently sitting in 6th place in the Premier League table.

United announced in an official statement on Tuesday:"The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

"A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager."

Manchester United has announced that Jose Mourinho has left the Club.



We would like to thank him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 18, 2018

The start of the 2018/19 season has been rather rocky for United; The Red Devils are currently sixth in the league having amassed just 26 points from 17 matches, and having crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Championship side Derby in September.

Most recently, United lost 3-1 away to Liverpool on Sunday, that lackluster performance against one of the club's biggest rivals at Anfield proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Mourinho.

Also on rt.com 'UEFA how can you be so wicked?': Fans react to PSG vs Manchester United Champions League tie

United also face a tough draw in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League against high-flying big spenders Paris Saint-Germain, who boast wonder kid Kylian Mbappe in their front line alongside Edinson Cavani and Neymar.

It is reported that former Man United captain and current club coach Michael Carrick will immediately take over training duties with a permanent, external appointment expected to take the reins until the end of the season.