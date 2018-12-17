'UEFA how can you be so wicked?': Fans react to PSG vs Manchester United Champions League tie

The quality of the sides left in the UEFA Champions League meant that the draw for the Last 16 produced eight compelling match-ups, but one tie in particular captured the imagination of football fans on social media.

The ties were drawn today at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, as the top sides in European club football were paired off in the knockout stages of Europe's biggest club competition.

Premier League giants Manchester United were drawn to face runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain in one of the standout ties of the round.

And fans quickly took to Twitter to share their amusement at the prospect of United's less-than-stable defense lining up against arguably the best forward line in world club football.

PSG's front line boasts the attacking talents of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, and, according to football fans online, the three hitmen will be rubbing their hands together at the prospect of facing the United back line.

Uefa how can you be so wicked. You want me to watch smalling and jones against mbappe and neymar😭😭😂 — Lατιf🇬🇭🦅 (@iLatif_) December 17, 2018

Mbappe and Neymar right now after seeing the draw. pic.twitter.com/yCmXzI9n4M — DanielDeeMusica (@DanielDeeMusica) December 17, 2018

Neymar & Mbappe after seeing UCL round of 16 Draw. pic.twitter.com/fkEgO46ENt — IG: Omope Abdul Azeez (@Iam_Abdulaxis) December 17, 2018

Phil Jones v Neymar, Cavani and Mbappe. pic.twitter.com/pxGTSdsgCe — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 17, 2018

Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, so often the butt of jokes aimed at the Red Devils, were the main target of amusement from fans online, who posted a host of gifs, videos and images to illustrate how the defensive duo, and their teammates, might be feeling following Monday's draw.

Imagine phil Jones trying to stop neymar and Mbappe😂😂😂🤣.... I can't 😂😂😂😂☺😂😂... #UCLDrawpic.twitter.com/q8prPi3STL — Lamido🤓 👻 👑 (@IbrahimJafr) December 17, 2018

When manchester united players realise they are playing against neymar, mbappe and cavani.. 😝😝😝 #UCLdraw

Manchester united vs psg pic.twitter.com/H2u4TAhxnJ — OG_Alfa (@Odunlami_sr) December 17, 2018

Neymar and Mbappe vs Jones and Smalling. I love it. #mufcpic.twitter.com/mAtoN5UPTc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 17, 2018

United boss Jose Mourinho didn't escape unscathed, either.

The Portuguese manager has struggled with United this season, and with the team languishing outside the Champions League qualification places in the Premier League table, the prospect of facing an in-form PSG side will offer little respite from the club's struggles on the domestic front.

When you realize that you will face Neymar and Mbappe in next round#UCLDrawpic.twitter.com/ChhrWREcwy — पंडित जॉन स्नो (@Gujju_Jon) December 17, 2018

When you realise Smalling, Bailly & Young will face Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani pic.twitter.com/kEeaF2SUKs — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 17, 2018

With United struggling and PSG flying high, these fans seem to think victory for the French side is a foregone conclusion.

With Mourinho under rising pressure to deliver at Old Trafford, the United boss may have seen the Champions League as a more realistic avenue to some major silverware this season.

After today's draw, it seems his task is no easier than trying to make up the huge deficit to the leading teams in the Premier League.

But if this tweet is any guide, they can still count on their more optimistic fans to back them to the hilt.