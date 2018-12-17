UEFA Champions League Draw - The Last 16
17 December 201811:35 GMT
That's the UEFA Champions League Last 16 draw done and dusted. Now we move on to the draw for the UEFA Europa League knockout stages.
Thirty-two teams remain in the competition, with the eight third-placed teams from the Champions League group stages joining the 24 qualifiers from the Europa League group stages for the start of the knockout phase.
Looking at the eight ties, a few matchups stand out straight away.
Atletico Madrid vs Juventus will pit two of the best defensive sides in Europe head to head in a fascinating clash, while Liverpool vs Bayern Munich sees a battle between two of the most decorated teams in European football. It also sees Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp renew his rivalry with Bayern from his days at Borussia Dortmund.
Barcelona will be happy with a tie against French side Lyon, who are 12 points off the pace in the Ligue 1 title race this season.
Premier League champions Manchester City will be equally content with their tie with Schalke 04, who are languishing in 13th place in the Bundesliga this season having lost twice as many games then they've won in their domestic league this season.
But Manchester United, who are struggling in the English Premier League this season, face a tougher-looking assignment against runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain.
Everywhere you look there are high-quality match-ups, and it should make for an exciting start to the knockout stages of the Champions League this season.
- 11:19 GMT
Once the draw got underway it actually sped through pretty quickly. Here's the full list of matches for the Last 16 of the UEFA Champions League:
Schalke 04 vs Manchester City
Atletico Madrid vs Juventus
Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain
Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund
Lyon vs Barcelona
AS Roma vs FC Porto
Ajax vs Real Madrid
Liverpool vs Bayern Munich
