‘I fall over less often on the ice’: Russian figure skating star Tuktamysheva trolls Neymar

Russian figure skating ‘Empress’ Elizaveta Tuktamysheva has trolled renowned footballing roller Neymar, suggesting the Paris Saint-Germain star went to ground far too easily in his team’s Champions League game against Liverpool.

Neymar has consistently been attacked for supposed play-acting and diving – including prominently during the World Cup in Russia this summer.

He was again slammed after PSG’s 2-1 win against Liverpool in Paris on Wednesday night, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp singling him out for making his team “look like butchers” by reacting theatrically to tackles.

Russian figure skating star Tuktamysheva – who knows a thing or two about dramatic twists and turns – concurred with that view in a social media post.

“Just saw PSG - Liverpool. In my career I’ve fell on ice less times than Neymar in 90 minutes,” the 21-year-old tweeted scathingly.

Just saw PSG - Liverpool. In my career I’ve fell on ice less times than Neymar in 90 minutes#PSGLFC — Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (@TuktikLiza) November 28, 2018

The post to Tuktamysheva’s 15,000 followers has garnered more than 1,000 likes, and prompted plenty of agreement in the comments.

Savage 🤣 — tanja noranta (@tknoranta) November 28, 2018

I have no doubt about that — Marko ivakovic (@IvakovicMarko) November 29, 2018

Brilliantly gifted baller. Terrible example to kids And younger teammates. — Ricky Bobby (@isaacst88) November 29, 2018

In a commercial after the World Cup in Russia this summer, Neymar admitted to “exaggerating” contact from opposition players, but added: “the truth is I suffer on the pitch."

The Brazilian had the last laugh on Wednesday night as he scored what turned out to the be the winner in his team’s 2-1 victory.

It was his 31st strike in the competition, making him the highest-scoring Brazilian in Champions League history.

The result also puts the French Champions in the driving seat for qualification from Group C, while last season’s finalists Liverpool face a must-win clash against Napoli to secure a spot in the last 16.

Football fan Tuktamysheva is gearing up for figure skating’s Grand Prix Final in Canada in December.

The 2015 world and European champion has enjoyed a remarkable renaissance this season, winning the season-opening event in Canada and placing third in Japan earlier this month.

She’s also made headlines around the globe for her racy ‘striptease’ gala exhibition routine, in which she removes her jacket to finish her performance in a black bra and mini-skirt.

