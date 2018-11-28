'Put him in midfield': Football-mad Khabib watches PSG v Liverpool UCL clash (PHOTOS)
Khabib was spotted in the crowd taking in the action at the Parc des Princes as the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for PSG and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah met in Group C of Europe’s top club competition.
The UFC lightweight king is a well-known football fan and has previously spoken of his respect for Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Salah, hailing him as a role model for Muslims around the world.
With Liverpool falling 2-0 behind after Neymar’s goal, some online joked that they hoped the MMA star had brought his boots and could have a run-out for the Reds.
Others jested that he had come to take on serial play actor Neymar.
Other star guests amid an ecclectic mix at the game included veteran rocker Mick Jagger - who was sitting one row behind Khabib - and Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.
The game saw PSG striker Neymar become the top Brazilian scorer in Champions League history when he turned home a rebound to put his team 2-0 up on the night.
The goal moved him to 31 in the competition – one ahead of countryman Kaka.
Khabib, meanwhile, is fresh from a Moscow press conference earlier this week at which he signed the biggest sponsorship deal for a Russia-based athlete.
He also spoke of his priority to face undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather in his next bout in a potentially money-spinning crossover fight.