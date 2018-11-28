US Senate advances proposal to stop backing Saudi Arabia in Yemen
Neymar goal for PSG v Liverpool makes him Brazil's top Champions League scorer (PHOTOS)

© Reuters / Charles Platiau
Neymar’s goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Liverpool in the pair’s Champions League clash moved him to the top of the scoring charts among Brazilians in Europe’s premier club competition.

Neymar struck in the 37th minute at the Parc des Princes after tucking home a rebound from an Edinson Cavani shot following a blistering team move involving the Brazilian and French teen sensation Kylian Mbappe.

The strike from the PSG number 10 was his 31st in the Champions League proper – taking him one ahead of retired attacking midfield great Kaka and four clear of former Barcelona star Rivaldo.    

It was the Brazilian’s 10th in the competition for PSG – with the others coming for former club Barcelona.  

Neymar scored following good link-up play with Mbappe. © Reuters / ANDREW BOYERS

© Reuters / CHARLES PLATIAU

More importantly on the night, the goal added to Juan Bernat's opener and gave PSG a two-goal cushion as they sought to overtake Liverpool in second spot in a tight Group C.

Liverpool’s James Milner pulled one back for the Reds just before half-time to give them hope heading into the second period in Paris, but PSG closed out the win. 

