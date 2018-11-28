Neymar goal for PSG v Liverpool makes him Brazil's top Champions League scorer (PHOTOS)
Neymar struck in the 37th minute at the Parc des Princes after tucking home a rebound from an Edinson Cavani shot following a blistering team move involving the Brazilian and French teen sensation Kylian Mbappe.
The strike from the PSG number 10 was his 31st in the Champions League proper – taking him one ahead of retired attacking midfield great Kaka and four clear of former Barcelona star Rivaldo.
🇧🇷 Record! @neymarjr becomes the all-time top Brazilian scorer in #UCL history!— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 28, 2018
3⃣1⃣ Neymar
3⃣0⃣ Kaká
2⃣7⃣ Rivaldo
*Group stage to final only pic.twitter.com/uaxWRlctb4
It was the Brazilian’s 10th in the competition for PSG – with the others coming for former club Barcelona.
More importantly on the night, the goal added to Juan Bernat's opener and gave PSG a two-goal cushion as they sought to overtake Liverpool in second spot in a tight Group C.
Liverpool’s James Milner pulled one back for the Reds just before half-time to give them hope heading into the second period in Paris, but PSG closed out the win.