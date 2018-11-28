Neymar goal for PSG v Liverpool makes him Brazil's top Champions League scorer (PHOTOS)

Neymar’s goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Liverpool in the pair’s Champions League clash moved him to the top of the scoring charts among Brazilians in Europe’s premier club competition.

Neymar struck in the 37th minute at the Parc des Princes after tucking home a rebound from an Edinson Cavani shot following a blistering team move involving the Brazilian and French teen sensation Kylian Mbappe.

The strike from the PSG number 10 was his 31st in the Champions League proper – taking him one ahead of retired attacking midfield great Kaka and four clear of former Barcelona star Rivaldo.

🇧🇷 Record! @neymarjr becomes the all-time top Brazilian scorer in #UCL history!



3⃣1⃣ Neymar

3⃣0⃣ Kaká

2⃣7⃣ Rivaldo



It was the Brazilian’s 10th in the competition for PSG – with the others coming for former club Barcelona.

More importantly on the night, the goal added to Juan Bernat's opener and gave PSG a two-goal cushion as they sought to overtake Liverpool in second spot in a tight Group C.

Liverpool’s James Milner pulled one back for the Reds just before half-time to give them hope heading into the second period in Paris, but PSG closed out the win.